Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Confirmed for pitching schedule
Jeffress (shoulder) is slated to pitch in Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Jeffress will make his first appearance of the spring after shoulder soreness delayed his entry into the Brewers' pitching schedule. Jhoulys Chacin will start for Milwaukee on Wednesday, with all of Jeffress, Josh Hader, Corey Knebel, Jacob Barnes, Adrian Houser and Burch Smith set to follow in some order and cover around one inning apiece.
