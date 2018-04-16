Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Continues producing
Jeffress struck out two batters over 1.1 scoreless innings in Sunday's loss to the Mets.
Jeffress continues to produce out of the Brewers' bullpen, and has now kept the opponent off the scoreboard eight times in nine appearances this season. Jeffress was asked to pick up tough outs several times of late and converted each time, so it's clear manager Craig Counsell has confidence in him right now. However, that notion has not turned into saves for Jeffress and has fantasy owners, as Jeffress has pitched so well in his role that Counsell has opted not to mess with success. That could change though, if Jeffress' fellow relievers continue struggling late in games.
