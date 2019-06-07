Jeffress tossed 1.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen in Thursday's victory over the Marlins.

Jeffress was summoned to pitch the seventh inning Thursday, and he recorded two outs in the eighth frame before giving way to closer Josh Hader, who locked down the win for the Brewers. Manager Craig Counsell is not one to define roles in his bullpen, but Jeffress has now pitched directly in front of Hader in back-to-back outings, something he did the same number of times over his first 16 appearances of the season. Jeffress' fantasy utility will still have its limits even if he is indeed back in the setup role, but that would help his cause in leagues that count holds, and puts him on deck for saves should Hader be unavailable.