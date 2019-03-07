Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Cutting it close with shoulder
Jeffress (shoulder) may not be ready for Opening Day, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Jeffress, who is dealing with shoulder weakness, will be withheld from throwing for the rest of the week while he works on strengthening his shoulder. Manager Craig Counsell said there is still time to get Jeffress ready for Opening Day, but admitted they are cutting it close with just three weeks to go. At this point, Jeffress opening the year on the injured list seems like a very real possibility.
