Jeffress wasn't available to pitch in Monday's game against St. Louis due to neck spasms, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Jeffress wasn't in Milwaukee's bullpen for the series opener, so Corey Knebel was called upon to nail down the save. Jeffress is being considered day-to-day and he'll likely be evaluated when he arrives at the ballpark Tuesday. Look for Knebel to handle save opportunities until Jeffress manages to return to the mound.