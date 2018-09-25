Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Dealing with neck spasms
Jeffress wasn't available to pitch in Monday's game against St. Louis due to neck spasms, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Jeffress wasn't in Milwaukee's bullpen for the series opener, so Corey Knebel was called upon to nail down the save. Jeffress is being considered day-to-day and he'll likely be evaluated when he arrives at the ballpark Tuesday. Look for Knebel to handle save opportunities until Jeffress manages to return to the mound.
More News
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Nails down 12th save•
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Strikes out two en route to 11th save•
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Records 10th save•
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Grabs ninth save•
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Locks down eighth save•
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Picks up seventh win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...