Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Dealing with shoulder weakness
Jeffress has been dealing with weakness in his shoulder, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
This explains why Jeffress was removed from Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks after three pitches. The veteran reliever made it seem like the removal was precautionary; he said that he's not dealing with any pain, adding that there are "no heroes" in early March. Jeffress will take some time to rest before the Brewers determine his next step. As of now, the right-hander is not scheduled for any tests.
