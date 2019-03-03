Jeffress will not make his Cactus League debut Sunday due to shoulder soreness, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The good news is that Jeffress is not shut down and continues to play catch -- indicating the injury is minor -- but any arm-related issues early on remain worthy of some concern. The veteran right-hander had a 1.29 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 89:27 K:BB over 76.2 innings last season while recording 15 saves and 18 holds. Jeffress should be ticketed for a high-leverage role for the Brewers, though Corey Knebel is likely to start out the top man for the ninth inning.

More News
Our Latest Stories