Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Dealing with sore shoulder
Jeffress will not make his Cactus League debut Sunday due to shoulder soreness, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
The good news is that Jeffress is not shut down and continues to play catch -- indicating the injury is minor -- but any arm-related issues early on remain worthy of some concern. The veteran right-hander had a 1.29 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 89:27 K:BB over 76.2 innings last season while recording 15 saves and 18 holds. Jeffress should be ticketed for a high-leverage role for the Brewers, though Corey Knebel is likely to start out the top man for the ninth inning.
More News
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Brewers exercise club option for 2019•
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Available vs. Rockies•
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Wasn't available Monday•
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Nails down 15th save•
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Nabs 14th save•
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Notches 13th save•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball auction values
Ariel Cohen explains how to convert any rankings to find the best Fantasy baseball auction...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Perez injury a big loss for Fantasy
An already-weak catcher position got even worse with the news of a Salvador Perez injury. Heath...
-
20 deep sleepers
Play in something deeper than a 12-team mixed league? Scott White looks beyond the normal range...