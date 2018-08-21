Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Earns fifth save with scoreless inning
Jeffress worked around a hit and a walk in a scoreless inning of work to earn his fifth save of the season Monday against the Reds.
Jeffress allowed a leadoff single and a one-out walk, but he induced a double-play ball to end the game with the tying run at the plate. He went two innings in Sunday's win over the Cardinals, but he clearly still has the trust of the coaching staff to close out games when necessary. Corey Knebel is still rediscovering his form in a lower-leverage role, so Jeffress could continue seeing save opportunities in the meantime.
