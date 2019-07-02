Jeffress allowed a run on two hits Monday, striking out one batter and earning the save over Cincinnati.

Jeffress coughed up a two-out RBI single to Phillip Ervin but managed to close things out against the division rivals. He earned his first save of the year, but his ERA bounced to 4.18. Josh Hader allowed a two-run homer in the eighth before Jeffress came in, but Hader will still be the team's go-to closer.