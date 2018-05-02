Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Earns first save of season
Jeffress retired all five batters he faced with one strikeout to earn his first save of the season Tuesday against the Reds.
Josh Hader was unavailable for this one after doing some heavy lifting last night, leaving Jeffress to step into a multi-inning, high-leverage role. He retired the final two batters of the eighth inning after the hosts pulled to within one and recorded a one-two-three ninth to close it out. Jeffress has posted a stellar 0.57 ERA this season, but with Hader in the picture and Corey Knebel (hamstring) set to return soon, save opportunities should be few and far between.
