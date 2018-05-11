Jeffress struck out the side to earn his third save of the season Thursday against the Rockies.

With Josh Hader presumably unavailable and the Brewers easing Corey Knebel back into the closer role, Jeffress got the call in the ninth inning Thursday. He took advantage by striking out the side in just 14 pitches. He is unlikely to see many save opportunities going forward, with at least Hader and Knebel almost certainly getting save opportunities before him in the near future.