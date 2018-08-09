Jeffress tossed a scoreless eighth inning and struck out two batters in Wednesday's victory over the Padres.

Jeffress struggled a bit immediately before and after the All-Star break, but he has righted the ship, keeping the opponent off the scoreboard in six straight outings while striking out eight batters over that span. Jeffress has not been given a chance to close since notching his fourth save July 31, but he is presumably on deck if needed while working as the Brewers' primary setup man.