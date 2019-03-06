Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Exits with apparent injury
Jeffress left Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks with an apparent injury after throwing just three pitches, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The specific nature of Jeffress' injury is unclear, though a shoulder problem is likely, as he'd been held back by shoulder soreness at the start of camp. Wednesday's outing was his spring debut, so the fact that he was only able to throw three pitches before exiting is certainly a concern. Jeffress was expected to fill a setup role in front of Corey Knebel and perhaps steal the occasional save chance, so an extended absence would likely solidify Knebel's role at the back of the Brewers' bullpen.
