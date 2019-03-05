Jeffress (shoulder) is expected to make his Cactus League debut Wednesday against Arizona, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Shoulder soreness has held Jeffress back early in camp, though the issue had always been considered a minor one. Barring setbacks, Jeffress will have three weeks of game action to get ready for Opening Day, so his status for the start of the season doesn't appear to be in doubt.

