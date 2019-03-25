Jeffress (shoulder) is expected to open the season on the injured list, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

It was reported a couple weeks ago that Jeffress would likely open the season on the injured list, and he has not made significant progress since, so that belief remains valid with Opening Day just a few days away. While Jeffress will likely miss the start of the season, the Brewers are hoping that he will be able to make his season debut at some point before April ends. Fellow reliever Corey Knebel is also likely to miss the start of the season, which should give Josh Hader, and possibly another reliever or two, more opportunities for saves early on.