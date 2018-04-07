Jeffress entered Friday's game in the sixth inning and gave up two hits to the Cubs, blowing a 4-2 lead, but the Brewers went on to win 5-4.

With Corey Knebel on the disabled list, the Brewers were expected to move to a closer-by-committee situation and Jeffress was one of the candidates for opportunities as he saved 27 games for the team in 2016. Considering that he came into the game in the sixth inning and failed to hold a lead, it wasn't an encouraging audition for the role for Jeffress, though, so hold off on adding him until the situation in Milwaukee fleshes itself out.