Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Finishes Sunday's victory
Jeffress allowed two earned runs over 1.1 innings but still finished Sunday's 7-5 victory over the Reds.
Jeffress allowed both runs in the ninth inning of Sunday's contest, but the tying run did not come to the plate until there were two outs, so manager Craig Counsell gave him the opportunity to finish the contest, and Jeffress ultimately got the job done. Jeffress has allowed seven earned runs over 10.2 innings this month (5.91 ERA), but the good news for fantasy players is he seems to have settled in as the setup man in front of closer Josh Hader.
