Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Gets four-out save
Jeffress picked up his sixth save of the season Wednesday against the Reds, recording the final four outs without allowing a baserunner and striking out one batter.
The bases were loaded with the tying run at the plate when Jeffress entered with two outs in the bottom of the eighth, meaning the reliever was eligible for a save even though the Brewers held a four-run lead. He got Scooter Gennett to fly out before retiring the side in order in the ninth, giving him saves on back-to-back days. Jeffress could be in line for a handful of more saves while Corey Knebel looks to get back on track in a low-leverage role.
More News
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Earns fifth save with scoreless inning•
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Goes two frames in victory•
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Effective in victory•
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Grabs fourth save•
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Tosses scoreless frame in victory•
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Notches sixth win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Latest top-200 rankings
Want to see what Scott White expects for the rest of the season? Here's his top-200 for H2H...
-
Waivers: Add two guys off DL
Heath Cummings has a pair of rookies and two players coming off the disabled list that will...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...
-
Waivers: Wilson just a distraction
Bryse Wilson had a strong major-league debut, but Scott White says there isn't enough opportunity...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...