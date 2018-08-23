Jeffress picked up his sixth save of the season Wednesday against the Reds, recording the final four outs without allowing a baserunner and striking out one batter.

The bases were loaded with the tying run at the plate when Jeffress entered with two outs in the bottom of the eighth, meaning the reliever was eligible for a save even though the Brewers held a four-run lead. He got Scooter Gennett to fly out before retiring the side in order in the ninth, giving him saves on back-to-back days. Jeffress could be in line for a handful of more saves while Corey Knebel looks to get back on track in a low-leverage role.