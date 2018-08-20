Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Goes two frames in victory
Jeffress allowed one earned run over two innings in Sunday's victory over the Cardinals.
The earned run Jeffress allowed snapped a streak of eight straight scoreless outings, but he still managed to record his 18th hold of the season. Manager Craig Counsell has used Jeffress has been used more conservatively of late with Corey Knebel out of the closer's role, but the Brewers have not found themselves in many save situations since late, and Jeffress has not picked up a save since July 31. Jeffress is still the top option should Counsell want to use a right-hander for the ninth inning, but fellow reliever Josh Hader has three saves this month, indicating he is the preferred option of the two.
More News
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Effective in victory•
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Grabs fourth save•
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Tosses scoreless frame in victory•
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Notches sixth win•
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Working through recent hiccups•
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Snaps scoreless streak but grabs win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...
-
Waivers: Consider Castillo, Musgrove
Miss out on adding hot-shot prospect Michael Kopech? Chris Towers identifies a few high-upside...
-
Michael Kopech's here — get excited
Pitching prospects aren't as likely as hitting prospects to make an immediate impact in Fantasy...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...