Jeffress allowed one earned run over two innings in Sunday's victory over the Cardinals.

The earned run Jeffress allowed snapped a streak of eight straight scoreless outings, but he still managed to record his 18th hold of the season. Manager Craig Counsell has used Jeffress has been used more conservatively of late with Corey Knebel out of the closer's role, but the Brewers have not found themselves in many save situations since late, and Jeffress has not picked up a save since July 31. Jeffress is still the top option should Counsell want to use a right-hander for the ninth inning, but fellow reliever Josh Hader has three saves this month, indicating he is the preferred option of the two.