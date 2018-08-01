Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Grabs fourth save
Jeffress tossed a perfect ninth inning and picked up his fourth save of the season in Tuesday's victory over the Dodgers.
Regular closer Corey Knebel was presumably available Tuesday, but manager Craig Counsell decided to go with Jeffress in the save spot instead, and the move paid off. Knebel has been a bit shaky lately, so Jeffress could see more save opportunities in the near future. However, he certainly has not supplanted Knebel by any means, and Knebel would figure to regain the primary closer's role if he turns things around. Jeffress has proven to be a valuable fantasy asset in any role thanks to his minuscule ratios, but his stock obviously would get a boost if he is able to grab more saves.
More News
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Tosses scoreless frame in victory•
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Notches sixth win•
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Working through recent hiccups•
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Snaps scoreless streak but grabs win•
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Making it look easy•
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Available Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five winners, losers at the deadline
Dozens of players changed teams over the past week, but not all of them to great impact in...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Reaction: Dozier crowds out L.A.
Brian Dozier's disappointing season might not get much better in a tougher home park, and he...
-
Reaction: Archer's fresh start
The trade of would-be ace Chris Archer for Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows could be a good...
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Waivers: Who closes in Texas now?
There's an opening for saves in Texas. Meanwhile, Stephen Piscotty and Shane Bieber continue...