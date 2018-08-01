Jeffress tossed a perfect ninth inning and picked up his fourth save of the season in Tuesday's victory over the Dodgers.

Regular closer Corey Knebel was presumably available Tuesday, but manager Craig Counsell decided to go with Jeffress in the save spot instead, and the move paid off. Knebel has been a bit shaky lately, so Jeffress could see more save opportunities in the near future. However, he certainly has not supplanted Knebel by any means, and Knebel would figure to regain the primary closer's role if he turns things around. Jeffress has proven to be a valuable fantasy asset in any role thanks to his minuscule ratios, but his stock obviously would get a boost if he is able to grab more saves.