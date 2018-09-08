Jeffress struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his ninth save of the season in a 4-2 win over the Giants.

The right-hander has racked up five saves and two wins in his last eight appearances, posting a 1.93 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 11:5 K:BB in 9.1 innings over that stretch. While Josh Hader remains the Brewers' best reliever, Jeffress seems set to be their most valuable one for fantasy purposes down the stretch.