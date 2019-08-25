Jeffress was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a left hip strain.

Jeffress has surrendered five runs (four earned) on six hits with two walks and one strikeout in his last three outings (3.1 innings), and he'll now spend some time on the injured list. It's been a tough season for the 31-year-old with a 5.02 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 46:17 K:BB through 52 innings.

