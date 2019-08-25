Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Heading to injured list
Jeffress was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a left hip strain.
Jeffress has surrendered five runs (four earned) on six hits with two walks and one strikeout in his last three outings (3.1 innings), and he'll now spend some time on the injured list. It's been a tough season for the 31-year-old with a 5.02 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 46:17 K:BB through 52 innings.
More News
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Turns in scoreless appearance•
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Unable to pick up save•
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Blows save but picks up win•
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Earns first save of 2019•
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Finishes Sunday's victory•
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Picks up first win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...