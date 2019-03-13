Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Likely IL bound
Jeffress (shoulder) will likely open the year on the injured list, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
He is off Wednesday but will resume playing catch Thursday. McCalvy notes that it is not a lock that Jeffress will open the year on the injured list, but that logic dictates he won't have enough time to get up to speed by the time Opening Day gets here. While Jeffress saved 15 games last year, the expectation is that he will revert back to a right-handed setup role in 2019.
