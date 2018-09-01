Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Locks down eighth save
Jeffress picked up his eighth save of the season Friday against the Nationals, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out two across a scoreless ninth inning.
Jeffress loaded up the bases with one out, but he struck out Bryce Harper and got Anthony Rendon to ground out to end things. The veteran reliever has now converted four of five save chances since taking over as Milwaukee's primary closer Aug. 20, compiling a solid 2.45 ERA and 8:5 K:BB in 7.2 innings over that stretch.
