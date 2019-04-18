Jeffress recorded two outs, one via strikeout, in his 2019 debut Wednesday.

Manager Craig Counsell wanted to ease Jeffress into action after returning from the injured list, and he did just that, using him in the eighth inning in a game the Brewers trailed 6-2 when Jeffress entered. Jeffress allowed seven earned runs in 4.1 innings over four rehab outings, but he got the job done in his first big-league outing of the season. Jeffress sat in the low 90s and topped out at 93 mph Wednesday, so he still has a bit of velocity to regain. As long as he is able to add a few ticks to his fastball, and once he is able to build up his stamina, he should find himself working in higher-leverage spots again.