Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Nabs 14th save
Jeffress pitched a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his 14th save of the season in a 6-5 win over the Tigers.
He's been a rock for the Brewers down the stretch as they vie for the NL Central title, converting eight straight save chances with a 0.66 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 16:6 K:BB over his last 12 appearances and 13.2 innings. Jeffress will continue to hold down the closer role in Milwaukee into the postseason, and he should be the favorite for the job heading into next spring.
