Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Nails down 12th save
Jeffress walked one and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his 12th save of the season in a 7-4 win over the Pirates.
He's now converted six straight save chances over his last nine appearances, posting a 0.87 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 14:6 K:BB in 10.1 innings over that stretch while also picking up two wins. Jeffress is never going to have pinpoint control, but as long as he's racking up strikeouts he'll remain an effective part of the Brewers late-inning relief crew.
