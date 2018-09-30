Jeffress struck out the side in a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his 15th save of the season in a 6-5 win over the Tigers.

There was likely plenty of adrenaline flowing through Jeffress' veins on the mound for this one, as the victory drew the Brewers level with the Cubs atop the NL Central heading into the regular season's final day. He now boasts a 1.29 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 89:27 K:BB through 76.2 innings this season with 15 saves and 18 holds, and the 31-year-old remains firmly locked into the closer role in Milwaukee.