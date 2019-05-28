Jeffress needed assistance getting off the field after recording the third out of the fifth inning, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. He walked one and retired one batter before being lifted.

Jeffress landed awkwardly after gloving a line drive that just missed hitting him in the head. He spent a few minutes on the ground before the team trainer helped him off the field. The nature of the right-hander's injury is unknown at this point, but he was spotted heading to the clubhouse for further evaluation.