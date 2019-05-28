Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Narrowly avoids liner to head
Jeffress needed assistance getting off the field after recording the third out of the fifth inning, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. He walked one and retired one batter before being lifted.
Jeffress landed awkwardly after gloving a line drive that just missed hitting him in the head. He spent a few minutes on the ground before the team trainer helped him off the field. The nature of the right-hander's injury is unknown at this point, but he was spotted heading to the clubhouse for further evaluation.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen: Leclerc, Givens thoughts
Jose Leclerc may be deserving of a pickup in Fantasy, but what about Ty Buttrey or Scott Oberg?...
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 10 Waiver Adds
It's time to buy into Nick Pivetta again, even if you've been burnt in the past. Plus five...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal