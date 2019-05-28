Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: No issues to report
Jeffress, who was removed from Monday's game against the Twins by manager Craig Counsell after narrowly avoiding a line drive hit at his head, did not report any issues Tuesday, according to Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
Jeffress fell awkwardly to the ground after snagging the liner in his direction and stayed down for a few moments, which prompted Counsell to take him out of the game. However, Counsell said after the game he removed Jeffress for precautionary reasons, and Jeffress confirmed that Tuesday when asked. Jeffress threw just 16 pitches Monday in his first appearance in five days, so he should be good to go Tuesday if needed.
