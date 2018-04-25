Jeffress notched the final two outs of Tuesday's victory over the Royals but did not record a save.

Jeffress was effectively used as the closer Tuesday, but because the Brewers were up by three runs and there was already one out in the ninth inning when he entered the contest, he was not credited with a save. Jeffress has not recorded a save this season, but his usage Tuesday suggests manager Craig Counsell is comfortable with him finishing games. Still, the Brewers' bullpen is in flux, and Counsell has leaned on Jeffress to get big outs before the ninth inning this season, so don't necessarily expect Jeffress to get the ball next time the Brewers find themselves in a save situation.