Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: No save despite finishing Tuesday's game
Jeffress notched the final two outs of Tuesday's victory over the Royals but did not record a save.
Jeffress was effectively used as the closer Tuesday, but because the Brewers were up by three runs and there was already one out in the ninth inning when he entered the contest, he was not credited with a save. Jeffress has not recorded a save this season, but his usage Tuesday suggests manager Craig Counsell is comfortable with him finishing games. Still, the Brewers' bullpen is in flux, and Counsell has leaned on Jeffress to get big outs before the ninth inning this season, so don't necessarily expect Jeffress to get the ball next time the Brewers find themselves in a save situation.
More News
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Notches fourth hold•
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Continues producing•
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Again works in situational role•
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Clean outing in middle relief•
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Fails to hold lead against Cubs•
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Closer committee in works•
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...
-
Waivers: Let's chase upside
It's all about upside on the waiver wire, so let's look for some.
-
Ranking the prospect call-ups
Some of the minor-leaguers we were most looking forward to seeing came pouring into the big...