Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Notches 13th save
Jeffress gave up a hit and struck out two in 1.1 scoreless innings Wednesday to record his 13th save of the season in a 2-1 win over the Cardinals.
He fired nine of 11 pitches for strikes, making fairly quick work of the heart of the Cards' order. Jeffress has now converted seven straight save chances, and he'll remain locked into the Brewers' closer role as the team tries to chase down the Cubs for the NL Central pennant.
