Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Notches fourth hold
Jeffress tossed a scoreless frame and picked up his fourth hold of the season in Sunday's victory over the Marlins.
Jeffress entered Sunday's contest in the sixth inning with the bases loaded and no one out, but he retired the next three batters in order -- two via strikeout -- to quash the Marlins' rally and keep starter Junior Guerra in line for the win. Jeffress has just 11 strikeouts and no saves on the season, which limits his fantasy utility outside the ratio categories. However, he has been one of the Brewers' most important relievers this year, and figures to continue seeing work in key spots.
