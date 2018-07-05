Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Notches sixth win
Jeffress pitched 1.2 innings and picked up his sixth win of the season in Wednesday's victory over the Twins.
Jeffress allowed an RBI single to the first batter he faced in the seventh inning, which cost the Brewers a 1-0 lead, but he retired the next five batters that came to the plate, and in between the Brewers hit two homers to take the lead and give Jeffress the eventual win. After Wednesday's outing, the minuscule ratios he owns for the season now sit at 1.07 in the ERA department, and 0.81 in the WHIP column.
