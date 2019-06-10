Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Picks up first win
Jeffress tossed a scoreless eighth inning and picked up his first win of the season in Sunday's victory over the Pirates.
Jeffress entered Sunday's game in the eighth inning with the contest tied, and he picked up the win after the Brewers scored three runs in the bottom of the frame. Jeffress pitched in several situations after making his debut in mid-April through the end of May, but he should be considered the setup man in front of Josh Hader at this point, having pitched directly in front of Hader in four consecutive outings -- all games the Brewers ended up winning.
More News
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Could be back in setup role•
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Two scoreless frames in win•
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: No issues to report•
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Seemingly escapes injury•
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Narrowly avoids liner to head•
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Showing improved heat•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Alvarez the one we've been waiting for
He's here, and he's perfect. Scott White shares in the joy of the most anticipated prospect...
-
Week 12 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Keuchel signs, aces struggle
The Dallas Keuchel deal dominated headlines on a day when Max Kepler hit three home runs and...