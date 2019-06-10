Jeffress tossed a scoreless eighth inning and picked up his first win of the season in Sunday's victory over the Pirates.

Jeffress entered Sunday's game in the eighth inning with the contest tied, and he picked up the win after the Brewers scored three runs in the bottom of the frame. Jeffress pitched in several situations after making his debut in mid-April through the end of May, but he should be considered the setup man in front of Josh Hader at this point, having pitched directly in front of Hader in four consecutive outings -- all games the Brewers ended up winning.