Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Picks up Opening Day win
Jeffress pitched two scoreless innings and picked up the win in the Brewers' Opening Day victory over the Padres on Thursday.
Jeffress helped bail out the Brewers after closer Corey Knebel blew the save in the ninth inning, tossing two clean frames in extra innings before turning the ball over to Jacob Barnes, who ultimately secured the save. While he picked up the win, Jeffress was the fourth reliever into the game for the Brewers, which is essentially where he stands in the bullpen out of the gate.
