Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Picks up seventh win
Jeffress pitched the final two innings of Wednesday's victory over the Reds and picked up his seventh win of the season.
Jeffress tossed a scoreless ninth inning, and after a Jesus Aguilar bomb in the top of the 10th inning, Jeffress remained in the game and closed the deal for the Brewers. Jeffress did serve up a solo home run in the 10th frame and owns just a 1.35 WHIP this month, but he has been able to strand most runners, as he also owns a 2.03 ERA in August. Most importantly for fantasy players: Jeffress has functioned as the Brewers' sole closer since Aug. 20, and has notched three saves and Wednesday's win during that span.
