Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Pitching back-to-back days
Jeffress (shoulder) threw an inning in a minor-league game Tuesday and is scheduled to throw for a second straight day Wednesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Much like his first rehab outing, Jeffress was not sharp, allowing three earned runs on four hits; but the results are secondary to the fact he was presumably able to get through the outing without a setback. As McCalvy notes, if Jeffress is able to get through Wednesday's outing without a setback, the Brewers may opt to bring him back right away to bolster their bullpen. It was reported over the weekend, though, that the Brewers were targeting a return sometime next week, so another rehab outing isn't out of the question. The plan for Jeffress's next step will emerge after Wednesday's outing, but one way or another, it should not be long before he is back with the big club.
