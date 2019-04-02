Jeffress (shoulder) will make a rehab appearance with Triple-A San Antonio soon and isn't far from returning to the Brewers, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Saves are available in Milwaukee with Corey Knebel out for the year after undergoing Tommy John surgery, and while Josh Hader has remained excellent in the ninth inning, the Brewers could push him back into a flexible role once Jeffress returns, giving Jeffress the opportunity to earn a fair number of saves.