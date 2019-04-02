Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Progressing towards return
Jeffress (shoulder) will make a rehab appearance with Triple-A San Antonio soon and isn't far from returning to the Brewers, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Jeffress is eligible to return April 5, though San Antonio doesn't begin its schedule until April 4, so he'll likely need a bit more time than that. Saves are available in Milwaukee with Corey Knebel out for the year after undergoing Tommy John surgery, and while Josh Hader has remained excellent in the ninth inning, the Brewers could push him back into a flexible role once Jeffress returns, giving Jeffress the opportunity to earn a fair number of saves.
More News
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Throws another inning•
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Throws bullpen session without issue•
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Set for bullpen session Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Expected to open on injured list•
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Throws bullpen without issue•
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Bullpen on tap•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 MLB Barometer
Whose stock is up and whose is down at this early juncture?
-
FBT Podcast: The next Buehler?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and the big potential of Julio...
-
Monday's Winners and Losers
Heath Cummings offers four guys to add and breaks down Monday's Winners and Losers.
-
Andujar, Murphy replacements
Miguel Andujar may be done for the season, but other injuries have already eroded infield depth....
-
Prioritizing the biggest pitcher pickups
As is often the case this time of year, the waiver wire is overrun with intriguing starting...
-
18 things that stood out
Don't overreact to the first few games, but don't ignore them either. Chris Towers gives you...