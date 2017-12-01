Jeffress agreed to a deal with the Brewers on Friday, to avoid arbitration, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Jeffress will return to the Brewers after spending the last two months of 2017 with the team following his trade from Texas. During 61 games between the two clubs, he posted a 4.68 ERA and 1.64 WHIP, while sporting a 51:34 K:BB over 65.1 innings. Although Jeffress won't return to a ninth-inning role that he's had in the past, he should still be a key contributor out of Milwaukee's bullpen.