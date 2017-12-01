Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Reaches agreement to avoid arbitration
Jeffress agreed to a deal with the Brewers on Friday, to avoid arbitration, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Jeffress will return to the Brewers after spending the last two months of 2017 with the team following his trade from Texas. During 61 games between the two clubs, he posted a 4.68 ERA and 1.64 WHIP, while sporting a 51:34 K:BB over 65.1 innings. Although Jeffress won't return to a ninth-inning role that he's had in the past, he should still be a key contributor out of Milwaukee's bullpen.
More News
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Lasts two innings in Friday's start•
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Will start Friday's game•
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Could get spot start Friday•
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Headed back to Milwaukee•
-
Rangers' Jeremy Jeffress: Records seven outs in relief•
-
Rangers' Jeremy Jeffress: Records four outs Monday•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 relief pitchers
The best closers in the game today are some of the best we've ever seen, but relief pitcher...
-
Our first mock draft for 2018
Yes, Giancarlo Stanton slid too far in our first mock draft for 2018, but Scott White says...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 starting pitcher
Innings eaters are a dying breed, which makes the true ace more valuable than ever in Fantasy...
-
What will Ohtani mean for Fantasy?
Shohei Ohtani is expected to sign with a major-league club this offseason, but whether he'll...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 outfield
Aaron Judge is a player whose weaknesses are as well-documented as his strengths. So where...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...