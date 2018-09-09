Jeffress allowed one hit and one walk while striking out two across 1.1 innings to record the save Saturday against the Giants.

Jeffress entered the game with a runner on first in the eighth inning and a one-run lead. He allowed a single to the first batter he faced but had little trouble recording his 10th save of the season from there. Though Jeffress briefly shared the closer role with Josh Hader, he has recorded six of the last eight Brewers saves, and appears to be the team's primary closer.