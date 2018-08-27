Jeffress worked around a hit in a scoreless inning of work to record his seventh save of the season Sunday against the Pirates.

Jeffress allowed the leadoff hitter to reach, but he retired the next man before getting a double-play lineout to end the game. This was a nice bounce-back effort for Jeffress, who blew the save in his previous outing on Friday. The veteran holds a sparkling 1.43 ERA for the season and appears comfortable in his new role as the team's closer, with Corey Knebel currently in the minor leagues due to his struggles this season.