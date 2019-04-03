Manager Craig Counsell said Wednesday that there were "all good signs" from Jeffress' (shoulder) throwing session the day before, and he is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Friday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Jeffress has made good progress in his recovery from the shoulder injury that limited him during spring training, and he is now ready to appear in an official game. It's not clear how many outings Jeffress will need before he is ready to come off the injured list, but he is on track to make his season debut for the Brewers at some point this month.