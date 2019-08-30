Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Resumes throwing
Jeffress (hip) is set to resume throwing Friday, Sophia Minnaert of Fox Sports Wisconsin reports.
Jeffress has been out since Sunday with a strained left hip. He doesn't have a precise return timetable yet, but the fact that he's already throwing again suggests that he won't be out too long.
More News
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Heading to injured list•
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Turns in scoreless appearance•
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Unable to pick up save•
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Blows save but picks up win•
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Earns first save of 2019•
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Finishes Sunday's victory•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, best picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....