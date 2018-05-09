Jeffress isn't expected to be in the mix for saves going forward after the Brewers activated Corey Knebel (hamstring) from the 10-day disabled list Wednesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Since Knebel hasn't pitched for the Brewers in more than a month, it's possible that manager Craig Counsell eases the closer back in with a lower-leverage appearance or two, but in any event, it won't be long before the hard-throwing righty reclaims control of the ninth inning. Even on days when Knebel isn't available, Josh Hader, who leads the team with five saves on the season, seems more likely to finish out games for the Brewers as a multi-inning fireman. That should leave Jeffress in line largely to handle seventh- and eighth-inning duties on most occasions, which should prop up his holds count but make him unlikely to build on the two saves he tallied during Knebel's absence.