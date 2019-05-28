Manager Craig Counsell stated after Monday's game against the Twins that Jeffress appears to have avoided any kind of injury, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

It looked as though Jeffress may have tweaked his knee after landing awkwardly near the mound on a comebacker, but he was simply removed at his manager's discretion. The right-hander was evaluated shortly after leaving the ballgame and passed all of the medical staff's tests.