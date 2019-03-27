Jeffress (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Jeffress will then travel to Milwaukee for Opening Day before returning to Arizona to pitch in minor-league games. The 31-year-old is expected to open the season on the injured list, but his current outlook only has him missing the first two or three weeks of the season. Josh Hader is likely to see increased ninth-inning opportunities with Corey Knebel (elbow) also sidelined.

