Jeffress (shoulder) will return to Milwaukee on Monday to make his return from the injured list, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Manager Craig Counsell indicated Jeffress will then be activated either Monday or Tuesday, depending how the team's bullpen needs unfold. The 31-year-old had ugly results during his rehab stint at Triple-A with seven runs allowed -- including three homers -- over 4.1 innings, but the important news is that the shoulder injury is behind him. Jeffress figures to step into a high-leverage role in the Brewers' bullpen, though he could be eased into action with some lower-leverage spots to start.