Jeffress (shoulder) is expected to resume playing catch Monday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Jeffress took a break from throwing over the last few days in order to participate in a shoulder strengthening program, which is apparently going well. The 31-year-old is still aiming to be ready to go for Opening Day, but can't afford any more setbacks if that is to remain a realistic possibility.

