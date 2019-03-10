Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Set to throw Monday
Jeffress (shoulder) is expected to resume playing catch Monday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Jeffress took a break from throwing over the last few days in order to participate in a shoulder strengthening program, which is apparently going well. The 31-year-old is still aiming to be ready to go for Opening Day, but can't afford any more setbacks if that is to remain a realistic possibility.
More News
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Cutting it close with shoulder•
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Dealing with shoulder weakness•
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Exits with apparent injury•
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Confirmed for pitching schedule•
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Expected back Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Dealing with sore shoulder•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, 2019 busts
SportsLine simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and warns of potential busts
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team mixed Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your feelings about a player like an auction. Scott White and company recently...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is weak at the top, but there's never a shortage of options at the position, as Scott...